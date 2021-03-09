Dave Mustaine details the development of his signature Gibson acoustic: “I know you're gonna be blown away”

Last month, after much speculation from the metal community, Gibson officially revealed its new partnership with Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine, marking the end of Mustaine's 15-year relationship with Dean Guitars.

The first fruit of the collaboration – the Dave Mustaine collection – is so far set to comprise three electric guitars – including a new 30th Anniversary ‘Rust in Peace’ Edition Flying V – and a fresh 24-fret acoustic. The collection will include not only Gibson models, but Epiphones and Kramers, too.

Now, in a recent episode of The Dave Mustaine Show on Gimme Metal Radio, Mustaine detailed becoming a Gibson Brand Ambassador and what it means to him.

“I have really, really wanted to be a Gibson man ever since I got my first Kiss record that said on the back, ‘We use Gibson guitars because we like the very best,’” he says (via Blabbermouth).

“Well, so did I. I didn't know what the very best was at the time. Shoot, I was still just growing facial hair. But when I got a chance to see a guy next door to where my sister's future husband lived, I saw this Les Paul custom. And, of course, in my memoir, I tell you about stealing the guitar returning it. But I was so excited about that guitar that I took it in and made it my own.”

Mustaine goes on to explain the specifications he requested for his surprise signature acoustic, and why it's got him so excited.

(Image credit: Gibson)

“All of you who play acoustic guitars,” he continues, “they made an acoustic guitar for me, and because of the dimensions that I wanted – with the 24 frets and the different neck and different fretboards and everything, they had to change something internally – they had to change the bracing inside the guitar; all of the little pieces of wood.

He explains: “The bracing is so heavy in my guitar, it changed the tone of the guitars. And they're going to make a bunch of changes and additions and improvements to some of their guitars, their acoustics, by changing the bracing and improving it. I am so excited to have been able to have contributed to Gibson guitars so early.

“I can't wait till you guys pick up my model. I know you're gonna be blown away. Not only are they 24 frets, they're Gibsons. And not only are they Gibsons, they're Dave Mustaine signature models. So you know these are gonna be fantastic.”