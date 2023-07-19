Best Gibson acoustic guitars 2023: acoustics for all styles of player from the lauded US brand

For the times when blasting a Les Paul through a wall of Marshalls isn’t the way to go, you might want to consider a more subtle, stripped back approach – that's where one of the best Gibson acoustic guitars becomes the right tool for the job.

Gibson acoustics date right back to the start of the 20th century. Since then, they’ve grown in popularity and are played by guitarists all over the world. It is undeniably one of the biggest names in the world of electric guitars, but it's also huge in the world of acoustics too. You’ll see the best Gibson acoustic guitars being played by some of the biggest names in music including Keith Richards, Elvis Costello, Bob Dylan, Orianthi, Noel Gallagher, Keb Mo, Taylor Swift and loads more.

All Gibson acoustics are made in Bozeman, Montana in the US and live up to the high quality and standards that the brand is known for. Everyone from rootsy blues players to singer-songwriter strummers are catered for with its lineup of instruments, so whatever your style of music you'll find a Gibson acoustic guitar that's going to work for you.

It’s difficult to pick a selection of the best Gibson acoustics because, to be honest, they’re all really good. However, we’ve selected a range of amazing acoustic guitars that will suit various playing styles and cover different budgets.

Best Gibson acoustic guitars: Guitar World recommends

The best Gibson acoustic guitar will depend on your style of playing, but we’ve chosen the J-45 for the top spot. It’s supremely versatile and it’s a ton of fun to play. With a list of famous users that goes on for miles, the J-45 has helped produce some of the greatest songs ever written. It’s an absolute workhorse and will keep you inspired for years to come.

There are some great models from the Gibson Generation series too, like the G-00 and the G-Writer. These guitars are still pro-level instruments but sit more at the affordable end of Gibson’s lineup. If you’re after a pure icon, then look no further than the Gibson SJ-200. It’s powerful, loud and has been present in shaping rock and pop music as we know it today.

Best Gibson acoustic guitars: Product guide

(Image credit: Gibson)

1. Gibson J-45 Standard The ultimate workhorse acoustic guitar Our expert review: Specifications Type: Slope shouldered dreadnought Top: Sitka spruce Back & sides: Mahogany Fingerboard: Rosewood Scale length: 24.75” Pickup: LR Baggs VTC Today's Best Deals View at PMT Online View at Amazon View at Thomann Reasons to buy + Great fun to play + Works for everything + Classic looks + Good pickup Reasons to avoid - Doesn't come cheap, but it is a high end guitar after all

The J-45 is one of the most well known acoustics ever built. It was given the nickname ‘the Workhorse’ and it really is exactly that. The J-45 is perfect for recording, writing, playing live – basically it’s ideal for any scenario you can think of. It can project really well so if you’re playing without amplification then you can pump out some volume. The J-45 Standard is fitted with an LR Baggs VTC pickup system though, so you can plug in and get a great sound too.

Construction-wise, it has a mahogany back and sides and a spruce top. As a result, you get a broad frequency response – it’s very balanced but has a really nice warmth in the midrange. More than anything else though, this guitar is so much fun to play. It’s inspiring and can really aid in the songwriting process. Having that clarity and definition to the sound means you hear every single note of the chords or the melody you’re playing perfectly.

The J-45 has been the choice of so many players over the years and it’s easy to see why. Definitely one of the best Gibson acoustic guitars available.

(Image credit: Gibson)

2. Gibson G-Writer EC Contemporary meets classic with this affordable Gibson dreadnought Our expert review: Specifications Type: Square shouldered dreadnought Top: Sitka spruce Back & sides: Walnut Fingerboard: Striped Ebony Scale length: 25.5” Pickup: LR Baggs Element Bronze Today's Best Deals Preorder at Andertons Check Thomann Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Well priced + Cutaway useful for lead playing + Side sound hole projects to the player Reasons to avoid - Those fret markers aren’t for everyone

The Generation series from Gibson showcases its more contemporary, cutting-edge approach to guitar making. The G-Writer is still very much a classic sounding guitar in that it’s got all the great trademarks of a good dreadnought guitar – strong bottom end, clear and defined highs etc. However, the cutaway means that it’s easier to access the highest frets on the treble strings, so you’re not prohibited from playing wild guitar solos.

What helps make this guitar really stand out is Gibson’s Player Port. This was actually introduced in the ’60s, but we don’t see it as often now. It’s basically another sound hole on the side of the guitar, facing up towards you so that when you’re playing it, the sound is projected outwards, as normal, but also towards your ears so that you get to enjoy the guitar’s tone in its fullest. You’d be unwise to write this off as a novelty, as it really does improve the playing experience.

Add to this a lovely, warm but clear sound, quality tuners, a great pickup, easy playing neck profile, and a reasonable price tag, and you’ve got one of the best Gibson acoustic guitars you can get your hands on.

(Image credit: Gibson)

3. Gibson SJ-200 The best Gibson acoustic guitar for heavy strummers Our expert review: Specifications Type: Jumbo Top: Sitka spruce Back & sides: Flame maple Fingerboard: Rosewood Scale length: 25.5” Pickup: LR Baggs VTC Today's Best Deals View at Thomann Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Massive sounds + Great for singer-songwriters + Very dynamic Reasons to avoid - It’s at the higher end of the price range

If you’re seeking big, powerful tones for every shade of quiet and loud strumming then the SJ-200 is one of the best Gibson acoustic guitars there is. It’s super dynamic so you can play with loads of expression and it responds really nicely to your picking attack.

The big body means you can produce a lot of volume, so if you’re a heavy strummer then you’ll find that you can really drive the top on this. Those that are less heavy-handed will still be able to get an impressive range of tones from it as well, though. The sitka spruce top means it’s really well balanced tonally, and the maple back and sides add a touch of brightness that helps it cut through a mix. The onboard LR Baggs VTC pickup system means you’re ready to plug in and play anywhere you go.

The SJ-200 has proven itself to be one of the most valuable companions to singer-songwriters over the years with players such as Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Noel Gallagher and Chris Martin all looking to it for its bold, punchy sound.

(Image credit: Gibson)

4. Gibson Dove Original Is this Gibson’s definitive square shouldered dreadnought? Our expert review: Specifications Type: Square shouldered dreadnought Top: Sitka spruce Back & sides: Flame maple Fingerboard: Rosewood Scale length: 25.5” Pickup: LR Baggs VTC Today's Best Deals View at Thomann View at Gear 4 Music View at Andertons Reasons to buy + Look at the scratchplate! + Classic dreadnought sound + Cuts through nicely Reasons to avoid - A bit much visually for some players

Undoubtedly one of the best looking instruments around, but also one of the best Gibson acoustic guitars, the Dove sounds every bit as good as it looks.

Players have turned to the Gibson Dove since the early 1960s for its crisp, sweet, detailed sound and fantastic projection. The square shouldered dreadnought body helps it produce a strong low and high end, whilst remaining balanced, and the spruce top and maple back and sides add articulation. It’s really versatile, and responds well to finger picking, strumming and flat picking. If you’re looking for a versatile, reliable, professional-grade do-it-all guitar that also looks amazing, then the Dove is definitely one of the best Gibson acoustic guitars for you.

(Image credit: Gibson)

5. Gibson L-00 One of the best parlor guitars out there Our expert review: Specifications Type: Parlor Top: Sitka spruce Back & sides: Mahogany Fingerboard: Rosewood Scale length: 24.75” Pickup: LR Baggs VTC Today's Best Deals View at Gear 4 Music Check Thomann Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Dynamic, and surprisingly loud + Nice mid presence + Great for recording Reasons to avoid - Won’t suit all playing styles

This classic parlor guitar has everything you could want from a compact acoustic. It's punchy, projects well, is tonally balanced with a nice slight mid-bump, easy to play and of course, it's compact.

Originally introduced in the early ’30s, the L-00 represents one of the most popular and well-known parlor guitars. This reason alone qualifies it to be on this list of the best Gibson acoustic guitars, but let’s not forgot how incredible it sounds. For something that’s so small, it can really project. It’s a really dynamic guitar, sounding just as good when it’s played quietly or when it’s pushed to its limit.

The Slim Taper neck profile makes it easy and fun to play all over the neck and the LR Baggs VTC pickup system means you can use this for gigs and get a consistently great sound when plugged in, night after night.

(Image credit: Gibson)

6. Gibson 1960 Hummingbird VOS Fixed Bridge Get the sound of a ’60s Gibson acoustic with a new guitar Our expert review: Specifications Type: Square shouldered dreadnought Top: Thermally aged sitka spruce Back & sides: Mahogany Fingerboard: Rosewood Scale length: 24.75” Pickup: N/A Today's Best Deals View at Thomann Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredible sound + Thermally aged top gives it the tone of a worn-in guitar + Looks amazing Reasons to avoid - Some players don’t like the VOS finish

This is a beautiful recreation of one of the early Gibson Hummingbirds. The Hummingbird was Gibson’s first example of its square shouldered dreadnought brought in in the 1960s. It was met with great enthusiasm by folk players, flat pickers and rockers alike.

It’s got a thermally aged spruce top, paired with a mahogany back and sides for an even, balanced tone. It’s really present in the low end, without being overbearing, but it’s lovely and clear too. The aged top rids it of moisture so that it reacts, sounds and looks like a guitar from the ’60s. That means it vibrates more freely so you essentially get a better tone.

It looks and feels incredible. The ageing process makes it sound better, but the finish needs to be highlighted as well. This thing looks like a really well taken care of vintage guitar. It really is an incredible example of the company's approach to dreadnoughts and definitely one of the best Gibson acoustic guitars.

(Image credit: Gibson)

7. Gibson J-35 30s Faded A thin satin nitro finish gives this classic some real vintage mojo Our expert review: Specifications Type: Parlor Top: Sitka spruce Back & sides: Mahogany Fingerboard: Rosewood Scale length: 24.75” Pickup: LR Baggs VTC Today's Best Deals View at Thomann View at Gear 4 Music Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Very nice finish + The satin feel adds an extra layer of comfort + Very tonally balanced Reasons to avoid - Some might prefer a thinner neck

This old-school take on the legendary J-35 offers players a beautiful, warm and balanced tone with a vintage look. Originally introduced as an affordable, stripped-back acoustic, the J-35 has been played by many musicians over the years. It’s not too far off the J-45 in terms of sound, and features the same slope-shouldered dreadnought body shape, and combination of sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides.

We really like the look and feel of this guitar. The thin satin nitrocellulose finish gives it the feel of a pre-played, worn in guitar, whilst still enjoying the benefits of being a brand new instrument. It’s got loads of character, even before you’ve played a note. Vintage appointments like the open-back Grover tuners and old script Gibson logo finish off the look of this guitar nicely.

(Image credit: Gibson)

8. Gibson G-00 One of the most affordable Gibson acoustic guitars out there Our expert review: Specifications Type: Parlor Top: Sitka spruce Back & sides: Walnut Fingerboard: Striped Ebony Scale length: 25.5” Pickup: N/A Today's Best Deals View at Thomann View at Gear 4 Music Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Beautiful but punchy tone + By Gibson standards, it’s cheap + That Player Port is great Reasons to avoid - Pickup would have been nice

The G-00 is Gibson’s classic parlor body shape in the new Generation series format. It’s got a good set of tuners, a great neck profile that makes playing the guitar feel completely effortless, and the Player Port – this is a sound hole on the side of the guitar that lets you enjoy the sound you’re creating in more detail.

It sounds sweet and musical, but it’s also surprisingly powerful, can project well and has a full and rounded low end. It’s very reactive to your playing, whether that’s with a pick or your fingers, and rings out nice and clearly with all notes of full, luscious chords audible.

It really is a joy to play, and if you’re not used to playing a parlor size guitar, can take your playing in different directions, which is cool. It is also one of the most affordable Gibson acoustic guitars.

Best Gibson acoustic guitars: Buying advice

(Image credit: Future)

Body shape

You can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing guitar products so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The body shape has a huge impact on how the best Gibson acoustic guitars sound. Generally speaking, a bigger bodied guitar can produce more volume than a smaller one, though there is a little more to it than that. Let’s look at the main body shapes for Gibson acoustics.

Parlor

This is the smallest shape and is nice and punchy, but also sweet and musical. If you’re a softer strummer or picker, then you’ll likely find that you get more out of one of these, as less energy is needed to get the top moving. There’s a nice mid presence to parlor guitars that can help them cut through a mix too, making them very good instruments to record with.

Slope Shouldered Dreadnought

Slope shouldered models include the legendary J-45 and J-35 and are so called because they curve down from where the body joins the neck. This is as opposed to square shouldered dreadnoughts that come in at more of a right angle where they join the neck. Slope shouldered models tend to produce a strong bottom end and rich mid-range, as well as clear and defined treble frequencies. The sloped shoulders tame the high end a little making it slightly warmer sounding when compared to the square shouldered models.

Square Shouldered Dreadnought

These are more akin to the traditional dreadnought shape and therefore produce that classic sound – strong bass notes and rich, sparkly highs. Some claim these have a little more power and punch than the slope shouldered. Either of these dreads though will be a really versatile guitar and work for pretty much any style of music or playing.

Jumbo

As the name implies, these are bigger guitars. The larger top means it can produce more volume. If you’ve got quite a soft picking attack, then you might get more out of a smaller guitar. However if you know you’re a heavy strummer, or you like to use a wide dynamic range, then these jumbos are perfect.

Tone woods

The woods used will also affect the tone. If you’re looking for the best Gibson acoustic guitar, then choosing the right combination of top, back and sides will help you find the model that works best for you. Most of the time you’ll find a spruce top. Spruce is tonally versatile, has a broad frequency range and can help lend an air of clarity and articulation.

There tends to be more variation with the back and sides. Mahogany is used on some models – this tends to help in the bass and treble frequencies with some players describing it as ‘woody’ sounding, and lacking in overtones which can work well for certain players.

Gibson uses maple quite a lot with their back and sides too – this can be quite bright and punchy sounding. Guitars using this wood often sound nice and clear, with a quick attack to the notes played. They also use walnut too – this has some of the lower mids you might get with mahogany, but probably has more going on in the bass frequencies and less in the top end.

Pickup

You’ll notice that some of the best Gibson guitars come fitted with a pickup. For many players, this is essential as it means you can plug into an acoustic amp or PA system for easy amplification at gigs or open mic nights. You can of course always mic up an acoustic guitar, but using a pickup is much easier. Some of the LR Baggs pickup systems are really high quality too, so you’ll get a fantastic sound when you are plugged in.

How we choose products for this guide

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our guides.

When choosing what we believe to be the best Gibson acoustic guitars available right now, we combine our hands-on experience, user reviews and testimonies and engage in lengthy discussions with our editorial colleagues to reach a consensus about the top products in any given category.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want other players to find the right product for them. So we take into careful consideration everything from budget to feature set, ease of use and durability to come up with a list of what we can safely say are the best Gibson acoustic guitars on the market right now.

Read more about our rating system, how we choose the gear we feature, and exactly how we test each product.

Related buyer's guides