Dave Mustaine’s latest rig tour shows he’s made the full switch to Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex

In a new rig tour video for Seymour Duncan, Dave Mustaine and his guitar tech Brian Jones talk through the Megadeth man’s current live rig.

The clip has been put together to promote Seymour Duncan’s PowerStage 700 – its ultra-clean power amp – which is shown here to be used by Mustaine to send his signal to both the onstage cabs, while offering a direct out to front of house via the True Cab Circuitry speaker emulator.

The other notable feature in the rig is that the frontman and guitarist has now completely switched to Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex processor for his amp tones – leaving behind his previous Axe-Fx setup.

In the footage, Mustaine’s personal guitar tech Brian Jones talks us through the signal chain, which includes a Shure Axient wireless unit, Radial JX44 (a switch box that enables them to quickly swap between different guitars), the Neural Quad Cortex and then Seymour Duncan PowerStage 700, mentioned above.

Image 1 of 3 Mustaine’s two Neural DSP Quad Cortex units (Image credit: Seymour Duncan / YouTube ) The Seymour Duncan PowerStage 700 rackmount guitar amps (Image credit: Seymour Duncan / YouTube ) Mustaine’s Shure Axient and Radial JX44 (Image credit: Seymour Duncan / YouTube )

From there it goes “to the stage and to the kids”. We spotted Loureiro had shifted to the Quad Cortex last fall and following a successful tour, it seems Mustaine’s fully onboard with the processor in his own setup as they tour in support of The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!

It’s not all modeling, though. Megadeth still perform live with a wall of cabs, which – as we know from Kiko Loureiro – include 16 working units.

“Frankly, there’s never going to be a Megadeth show without cabs on the stage,” comments Jones. “And we’re going to have them loud.”

Head to Megadeth’s site (opens in new tab) to view their remaining tour dates.