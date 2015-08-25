David Gilmour Covers The Beatles' "Here, There and Everywhere"

David Gilmour, who—as some of you might know—used to be a member of Pink Floyd, has premiered his new cover of the Beatles' “Here, There and Everywhere."

The guitarist's faithful cover of this Revolver track will appear—exclusively—in the new issue of Mojo magazine, which happens to feature Gilmour on its cover.

Although credited to John Lennon and Paul McCartney, “Here, There and Everywhere" was written entirely by McCartney, who even recorded a second version of the tune on 1984's Give My Regards to Broad Street.

Although McCartney has nothing to do with Gilmour's new cover, the pair have worked together several times over the years. Gilmour plays lead guitar on McCartney's "No More Lonely Nights," which is also from Give My Regards to Broad Street; "We Got Married" from 1989's Flowers in the Dirt; and on McCartney's 1999 album of rock and roll covers, Run Devil Run.

Gilmour's new album, Rattle That Lock, will be released September 18.