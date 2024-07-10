“David Gilmour had been playing the riff. I said, ‘And then what happens?’ And he said, ‘No, that’s it.’ I said, ’Do you mind if I see what happens next?’” Roger Waters reflects on writing Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here – and the meaning behind it

By
published

David Gilmour's Wish You Were Here guitar intro served as the catalyst for the beloved Pink Floyd track

David Gilmour (L) and Roger Waters (R) perform at a benefit evening for The Hoping Foundation on July 10, 2010 in London, England
David Gilmour (L) and Roger Waters perform at a benefit evening for The Hoping Foundation on July 10, 2010 in London, England (Image credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

Pink Floyd's ninth studio Wish You Were Here will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. The album, which spawned the iconic title track, features a memorable intro played on a 12-string guitar, which Roger Waters has revealed was the catalyst that inspired the rest of the song and set a melancholic tone for the rest of the album.

“It's one of those strange songs that came to me very easily, because David Gilmour had been playing the riff, and I've been listening to it and going, ‘What's that?’ And he played it. I said, ‘Play that again,’” he says in an interview with AXS TV.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.