David Gilmour – His Greatest Moments: Inside the new issue of Total Guitar

Cover Feature:

This month we trace David Gilmour’s evolution as a guitarist via 20 amazing Pink Floyd tracks – from 1969’s 'The Nile Song' all the way through to this year’s release. We’re joined by a host of guitarists – Kirk Hammett, Matt Bellamy, Derek Trucks, and many more – who couldn’t wait to talk about their favourite Floyd songs and tell us how they’ve been influenced by Gilmour’s playing.

We also gain insight into the guitarist’s creative process in an exclusive interview with Pink Floyd producer Bob Ezrin, and Gilmour’s story of his life in the band is told in his own words. And if all this has you fired up ready to plug your guitar in and play, you'll find a huge eight-page lesson on Gilmour’s style.

Interviews:

Kirk Hammett

The Metallica guitarist is exploring new sounds on his first solo project. His aim: "To do something that's never been done before..."

Tosin Abasi & Mårten Hagström

The eight-string guitar opens up a world of sonic possibilities. Two of its leading exponents – Mårten Hagström of Meshuggah and Tosin Abasi of Animals As Leaders – reveal all.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

"We're searching for that perfect melody." How the three guitarists in RBCF create an epic, filmic sound.

Grace Cummings

"Less is more!" For singer-songwriter Grace Cummings, playing guitar is all about serving the song...

Learn To Play:

Cream - Sunshine Of Your Love

U2 - With Or Without You

Architects - When We Were Young

Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer

Reviews:

Yamaha Revstar RSS02T

Line 6 DL4 MkII

Fender Paramount PD-220E

Walrus Audio Slötvå

Plus!

String skipping lesson: Supercharge your picking and soloing skills

First Steps In Guitar: Easy steps to get more out of your practice time

