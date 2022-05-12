David Gilmour on future Pink Floyd live shows: “I suppose it's a possibility”

Pink Floyd reunited last month for Hey Hey Rise Up , a charity single in support of Ukraine, and their first completely new original material since 1994’s The Division Bell.

And while there’s nothing to suggest the band will release any more music any time soon, guitarist David Gilmour has hinted in a recent interview that they haven’t necessarily closed the door on future live shows.

“We haven’t even thought about doing live shows, but I suppose it’s a possibility,” he says in the clip below. “I haven’t done one in such a long time, but who knows – I don’t know.”

Gilmour’s comments come after he asserted that he was “done with” Pink Floyd in March last year.

“I’ve had a life in Pink Floyd for quite a lot of years, and quite a few of those years at the beginning, with Roger [Waters],” the guitarist told Guitar Player . “And those years in what is now considered to be our heyday were 95 percent musically fulfilling and joyous and full of fun and laughter.”

He added that he didn’t want to let the other five percent – likely referring to his much-publicized issues with Roger Waters – “color” his view of the experience as a whole. “It has run its course,” he said. “We are done, and it would be fakery to go back and do it again.”

If Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason – the two remaining members of Pink Floyd – do opt to return to the stage, we’d wager it will be without Waters. Last year, the bassist said the band was a “toxic environment” during his 20-year tenure between 1965 and ‘85.

“I always felt insignificant and somewhat inept,” he told Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast in September. “It’s more recently, over the years, I’ve come to realise that actually I have quite a sophisticated musical brain. That I notice things that other people don’t notice.”

He added that Gilmour and keyboardist Richard Wright were “always trying to drag me down” and “trying to knock me off whatever that perch was”.

Pink Floyd played their last full-length live show in 1994 on the Division Bell Tour, although Gilmour, Mason, Wright were rejoined by Waters for a brief 18-minute set at Live 8 in 2005.