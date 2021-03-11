David Gilmour confirms a Pink Floyd reunion will never happen: "It would be fakery to go back and do it again"

We’ve had several David Gilmour sightings over the past few years, including new solo music, an appearance at the 2020 Peter Green tribute concert, a new Martin D-35 acoustic and a record-shattering guitar auction.

One thing we shouldn’t expect to see? A Pink Floyd reunion with Roger Waters.

In a new interview with Guitar Player magazine for its new '50 years of prog' issue, Gilmour was asked the question: “Pink Floyd so far is a three-act play. Will there ever be a fourth act?”

The guitar legend responded: "No. I’m done with it. I’ve had a life in Pink Floyd for quite a lot of years, and quite a few of those years at the beginning, with Roger. And those years in what is now considered to be our heyday were 95 percent musically fulfilling and joyous and full of fun and laughter. And I certainly don’t want to let the other five percent color my view of what was a long and fantastic time together. But it has run its course, we are done, and it would be fakery to go back and do it again."

Beyond his well-publicized issues with Waters, Gilmour went on to say he would not want to reunite Floyd without founding member and keyboardist Richard Wright, who passed away in 2008 after battling lung cancer.

"To do it without Rick would just be wrong," Gilmour continued. "I’m all for Roger doing whatever he wants to do and enjoying himself and getting the joy he must have had out of those Wall shows. I’m at peace with all of these things. But I absolutely don’t want to go back. I don’t want to go and play stadiums. I’m free to do exactly what I want to do and how I want to do it."

You can pick up the new issue of Guitar Player, with the full Gilmour interview, from Magazines Direct.