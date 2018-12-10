Deadland Ritual Share Debut Song, "Down In Flames"

Deadland Ritual, featuring Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, former Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum and Apocalyptica vocalist Franky Perez have shared their debut song and video, “Down In Flames." You can check it out above.

Regarding the band’s origins, Sorum, who came up with the initial idea, explained: "Steve and Franky were the first guys I called. We knew we wanted to create a heavier rock sound, but when I contacted Geezer and he agreed to play, I knew this could be a great band. Not long after we connected with producer Greg Fidelman, Deadland Ritual was born."

Said Butler: "I was working on a new solo album when this came to light. It was appealing for me to work in a band environment because that's what I'm used to, so [it] feels really natural. I'm really looking forward to playing shows with these guys."

Added Stevens about his first studio session with Butler: "There's a lot of times in the studio as a guitar player, you get a guitar sound and you're trying to make it work, tweaking it. There was none of that bullshit. It just fit against his bass sound and it was really exciting to me. I get to hear my guitar against a bass guitarist that I've idolized forever."

Deadland Ritual have announced two live performances, at the U.K.’s Download festival on June 14 and Hellfest in France on June 22.