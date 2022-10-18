Dean expands its Exile X line of guitars with new, Satin White-finished model

Dean has expanded its Exile X line of electric guitars with a new, Satin White-finished model.   

A twin to the Exile X Floyd Black Satin, the Exile X Floyd Satin White was designed as a shred-friendly machine for the budget-minded guitarist.

The guitar features an eastern mahogany body and a bolt-on, C-shaped maple neck that sports a 25 1/2", 16" radius Indian rosewood fretboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid dot inlays, plus a dual-action truss rod. A high-access neck-through-heel joint, meanwhile, makes for easier upper-fret access.

Sounds on the axe, meanwhile, come by way of a pair of DMT Design Zebra pickups, controlled by individual volume and tone knobs, and a three-way blade pickup switch.

Dean's Exile X Floyd Satin White guitar
As for hardware, the Satin White Exile X features a Floyd Rose FR20 Tremolo system, 1 11/16-inch wide Floyd Rose R3 nut, and black sealed die-cast tuners. Hardware is finished in black all around, providing a nice contrast to the snow-white finish.

The Dean Exile X Floyd Satin White is built in India, and is available now for $429.

It's the first new electric model from the company since August, when – after a years-long legal battle with Gibson – a court ruled that Dean must cease production and marketing of its Luna Athena 501, Gran Sport, V and Z models, and any guitars using or advertised with the word “Hummingbird."

For more info on the guitar, visit Dean (opens in new tab).

