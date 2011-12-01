Dean Markley Returns to Dean Markley Strings as CEO

Dean Markley, founder of Santa Clara, California-based Dean Markley Strings, has returned to the company as its CEO. Markley retired from the company's day-to-day operations in 2002.

The announcement comes as the company celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Markley started out as a music-store owner who eventually developed and sold cryogenically frozen Blue Steel strings, which became the world's biggest-selling strings. He also created the Voice Box effect pedal used by Peter Frampton in the 1970s.

