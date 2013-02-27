Dean Markley USA Launches New Website

Dean Markley USA unveiled its new website today.

The new site includes extensive information on the entire product line and allows for secure orders to be placed directly online, 24 hours a day. Dean Markley will continue to expand on the new design by incorporating an interactive roster of their 1,700-plus endorsing artists.

Dean Markley USA was recently bought by Blackhawk Management, a private equity group.

For more information on Dean Markley USA, check out the new website at deanmarkley.com.