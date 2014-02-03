Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Your Questions for Behemoth's Nergal!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask Behemoth guitarist/vocalist/mastermind Nergal anything you want! From his deep extreme metal history to his recent battle with and recovery from leukemia...nothing's off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Nergal" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Watch the wild video for "Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel," from Behemoth's forthcoming CD, The Satanist:

Photo by Jimmy Hubbard.