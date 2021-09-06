Death By Audio post Hurricane Ida update, announce latest addition to lineup is a kitten named Toots

Brooklyn pedal maker Death By Audio has issued an update after its Williamsburg base was hit by flash flooding in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The post includes video of DBA’s Williamsburg HQ showing the soaked tools, stock and pools of standing water, stating:

“Thanks to all the kind wishes y’all! 💦 we got the flood situation UNDER CONTROL! This ain’t the apocalypse we had in mind, but it’s the apocalypse we got!!!!!!! Sending good vibes to everyone else still dryin’ off ⛈”

In more positive news, on their way home from the clean-up, the brand’s founder Oliver Ackermann and business partner/fiancé Heather Bickford say they found and rescued a kitten, who had been washed away and taken shelter in a car engine.

We think you’ll agree that Toots is adorable and will be raised to have only the finest tastes in mind-expanding floor units. Toots now represents the latest addition to Ackermann and Bickford’s burgeoning family, following the arrival of their fuzz baby last month…

Here’s hoping Death By Audio – along with all of those affected by Hurricane Ida – make a speedy recovery.

Keep an eye on the Death By Audio site and social media channels for more updates about orders.