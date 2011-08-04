Decapitated Announce North American Tour Dates

Polish technical death metal band Decapitated have just announced a headlining fall tour, which will kick off in Rochester, NY on September 30. You can check out the full tour itinerary below.

Decapitated released their newest album, Carnival Is Forever, last month on Nuclear Blast Records.

Ahead of the release of Carnival Is Forever, we got the chance to debut a new track from the band, "Homo Sum," as well as talk to Decapitated mastermind Waclaw "Vogg" Kieltyka. You can read the full interview here.

Decapitated Fall 2011 Tour Dates