Decapitated Post Preview of New Album, 'Carnival Is Forver'

Polish technical death metal band Decapitated have just posted a preview of their new album, Carnival Is Forever, online. The preview, which features studio samples of all eight tracks plus new promotional band photos, can be seen/heard below.

Carnival Is Forever is the band's fifth studio album and the follow-up to 2006’s Organic Hallucinosis. The album was produced by Wacek Kiełtyka and sound engineered by Malta Arkadiusz Malczewski.

Carnival Is Forever will be released in North America on July 12.