Deep Purple Announce Release of Four Live Double-CDs

On August 16, Eagle Rock Entertainment will be releasing four double-disc live albums from the Deep Purple vaults: Scandinavian Nights, In Concert 1970-1972, Live In London and MK III: The Final Concerts.

1970's Scandinavian Nights features the classic Purple line-up of lead guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, keyboardist Jon Lord, vocalist Ian Gillan, drummer Ian Paice and bassist Roger Glover, and was recorded for Swedish radio while the band were on tour behind In Rock. The same line-up is featured on In Concert 1970-1972, which features cuts from two BBC concerts recorded by the band. The second concert (from 1972) features the band playing Machine Head in its entirety.

This will mark the first ever North American release for Live In London, which features the additions of David Coverdale on vocals and Glenn Hughes on bass. MK III: The Final Concerts is, as one would expect, the band's final shows with lead guitarist and founding member Ritchie Blackmore.

