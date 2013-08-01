Deep Purple to Release 'Perfect Strangers Live' DVD in October

Speaking of Ritchie Blackmore-era Deep Purple, we thought we'd let you know Eagle Rock Entertainment will be releasing a new DVD — Perfect Strangers Live — October 14.
The concert shown on the DVD, which was shot in Melbourne, Australia, during their lengthy mid-'80s reunion tour, is the only full-length recording of the band from that time.
The Mark II version of Deep Purple — Ian Gillan, Ritchie Blackmore, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice — had reunited to record a killer of a comeback album, 1984's Perfect Strangers, marking the first time the lineup had worked together since 1973. Blackmore has said the title track is his favorite Deep Purple song of all time.
According to Eagle Rock: “Perfect Strangers Live is a stunning concert with the band in incendiary form. The setlist mixes then new tracks from Perfect Strangers with favorites from the early '70s, culminating in the brilliant "Smoke on the Water" finale. This is without doubt one of the finest Deep Purple concerts ever filmed — and a must-have for their legions of fans.”
Perfect Strangers Live Tracklist:
- 01. Highway Star
- 02. Nobody’s Home
- 03. Strange Kind Of Woman
- 04. A Gypsy’s Kiss
- 05. Perfect Strangers
- 06. Under The Gun
- 07. Knocking At Your Back Door
- 08. Lazy (including Ian Paice drum solo)
- 09. Child In Time
- 10. Difficult To Cure
- 11. Jon Lord Keyboard Solo
- 12. Space Truckin’ (with Ritchie Blackmore guitar solo)
- 13. Black Night
- 14. Speed King
- 15. Smoke On The Water
Check out "Highway Star" filmed in Paris in 1985. NOTE: This video is NOT from the new DVD. It merely represents the band at that time. Blackmore's guitar solo starts around 4:50.