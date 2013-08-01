Deep Purple to Release 'Perfect Strangers Live' DVD in October

Speaking of Ritchie Blackmore-era Deep Purple, we thought we'd let you know Eagle Rock Entertainment will be releasing a new DVD — Perfect Strangers Live — October 14.

The concert shown on the DVD, which was shot in Melbourne, Australia, during their lengthy mid-'80s reunion tour, is the only full-length recording of the band from that time.

The Mark II version of Deep Purple — Ian Gillan, Ritchie Blackmore, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice — had reunited to record a killer of a comeback album, 1984's Perfect Strangers, marking the first time the lineup had worked together since 1973. Blackmore has said the title track is his favorite Deep Purple song of all time.

According to Eagle Rock: “Perfect Strangers Live is a stunning concert with the band in incendiary form. The setlist mixes then new tracks from Perfect Strangers with favorites from the early '70s, culminating in the brilliant "Smoke on the Water" finale. This is without doubt one of the finest Deep Purple concerts ever filmed — and a must-have for their legions of fans.”

Perfect Strangers Live Tracklist:

01. Highway Star

02. Nobody’s Home

03. Strange Kind Of Woman

04. A Gypsy’s Kiss

05. Perfect Strangers

06. Under The Gun

07. Knocking At Your Back Door

08. Lazy (including Ian Paice drum solo)

09. Child In Time

10. Difficult To Cure

11. Jon Lord Keyboard Solo

12. Space Truckin’ (with Ritchie Blackmore guitar solo)

13. Black Night

14. Speed King

15. Smoke On The Water

Check out "Highway Star" filmed in Paris in 1985. NOTE: This video is NOT from the new DVD. It merely represents the band at that time. Blackmore's guitar solo starts around 4:50.