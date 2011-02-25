Def Leppard Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Def Leppard have just announced that they'll be returning to the U.S. this summer for a massive tour. Joining Def Leppard are Seattle rock legends Heart.

Tickets for the Live Nation produced tour will go on sale on beginning March 4th at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com. Preliminary tour dates are listed below.

"After having had the last 18 months off, Leppard are ready to get back on the road! Add Heart to the bill and it truly makes for a special evening," says singer Joe Elliott.

"Nancy and I are really excited to be bringing Heart to the stage this summer with Def Leppard. It's going to be a powerful, monster show. The real thing. The summer of 2011 will be amazing," says singer Ann Wilson.

The band has partnered with I Love All Access to provide a variety of VIP ticket packages for the show, including premium seats, pre-show parties and more. For more information please visit www.defleppard.com

Def Leppard's US tour dates with Heart are as follows:

June 15 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre

June 17 Tampa, FL 1-800-ASK-GARY Amphitheatre

June 22 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Charlotte

June 24 Raleigh, NC Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at Walnut

June 26 Philadelphia, PA Susquehanna Bank Center

June 29 Scranton, PA Toyota Pavilion

July 2 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

July 3 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

July 12 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

July 13 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 15th Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

July 20 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion

July 24 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

August 10 St. Louis, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

August 21 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

August 27 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

August 31st Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

September 14 Portland, OR Sleep Country Amphitheater

For complete ticket and tour information visit DefLeppard.com, TicketMaster.com and LiveNation.com.