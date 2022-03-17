Def Leppard announce first new studio album in seven years, Diamond Star Halos, premiere catchy lead single, Kick

British stadium rock legends Def Leppard have announced a new studio album, Diamond Star Halos.

The first new studio LP from the quintet since their self-titled 2015 effort, Diamond Star Halos was recorded remotely over the course of the last two years, in three different countries. It also features a pair of guest appearances from bluegrass/country legend Alison Krauss (on the tracks This Guitar and Lifeless) and is set for a May 27 release via UMe.

Longtime David Bowie pianist Mike Garson also has two musical cameos, on the tracks Goodbye For Good This Time and Angels (Can’t Help You Now).

Along with news of the album came the release of its lead single, the energetic, very Def Leppard-y Kick. You can check it out below.

With cannon-like drums, a big sing-along chorus, and brawny, tug-of-war dual-guitar riffage from guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, longtime Def Leppard aficionados will find plenty to dig about this tune.

Def Leppard will promote Diamond Star Halos with a stadium mega-tour of the United States this summer, on which they'll be joined by fellow '80s rock legends Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Originally scheduled for 2020, then postponed first to 2021 and then again to 2022 due to COVID-19, the trek will take all four bands across North America from mid-June through early September.

You can check out the cover art and track list of Diamond Star Halos below. To preorder the album, visit Def Leppard's website.

(Image credit: UMe)

Def Leppard – Diamond Star Halos:

1. Take What You Want

2. Kick

3. Fire It Up

4. This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]

5. SOS Emergency

6. Liquid Dust

7. U Rok Mi

8. Goodbye For Good This Time

9. All We Need

10. Open Your Eyes

11. Gimme A Kiss

12. Angels (Can’t Help You Now)

13. Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]

14. Unbreakable

15. From Here To Eternity