Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard announce rescheduled 2022 North American stadium tour with Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

All the way back in 2019, Mötley Crüe announced that they would be hitting the road – for the first time since their 2015 "farewell" tour – in the summer of 2020 for a co-headlining stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Of course, COVID-19 put those plans on hold, first to 2021, and then again to 2022. Now though, the tour's schedule has finally been set in stone, with a few new dates to boot.

Set to begin on June 16 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, the tour will take the '80s rock giants across North America before ending on September 9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"It's on! We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one," Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement. "We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!"

“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer," added Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. "It’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again, and we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon."

Mötley Crüe played what was billed as their final show ever on December 31, 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but reunited in the studio in 2019 to record four new songs for the soundtrack to The Dirt, a biopic about the band that was released on Netflix that same year.

After months of rumors, the band confirmed that they would return to the stage in November 2019, announcing the full end of their breakup in typically colorful fashion – with a video of the band destroying the 'cessation of touring' contract they had signed just a few years before.

You can check out the bands' full itinerary below. Tickets for all of the shows can be purchased at Live Nation.

(Image credit: LiveNation)

Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 2022 tour:

Thursday, June 16 – Atlanta, GA: Truist Park

Saturday, June 18 – Miami, FL: Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, June 19 – Orlando, FL: Camping World Stadium

Wednesday, June 22 – Washington, DC: Nationals Park

Friday, June 24 – Queens, NY: Citi Field

Saturday, June 25 – Philadelphia, PA: Citizens Bank Park

Tuesday, June 28 – Charlotte, NC: Bank of America Stadium

Thursday, June 30 – Nashville, TN: Nissan Stadium

Saturday, July 2 – Jacksonville, FL: TIAA Bank Field

Tuesday, July 5 – St. Louis, MO: Busch Stadium

Friday, July 8 – Chicago, IL: Wrigley Field

Sunday, July 10 – Detroit, MI: Comerica Park

Tuesday, July 12 – Hershey, PA: Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, July 14 – Cleveland, OH: FirstEnergy Stadium

Friday, July 15 – Cincinnati, OH: Great American Ball Park

Sunday, July 17 – Milwaukee, WI: American Family Field

Tuesday, July 19 – Kansas City, MO: Kauffman Stadium

Thursday, July 21 – Denver, CO: Coors Field

Friday, August 5 – Boston, MA: Fenway Park

Saturday, August 6 – Boston, MA: Fenway Park

Monday, August 8 – Toronto, ON: Rogers Centre

Wednesday, August 10 – Orchard Park, NY: Highmark Stadium

Friday, August 12 – Pittsburgh, PA: PNC Park

Sunday, August 14 – Minneapolis, MN: U.S. Bank Stadium

Tuesday, August 16 – Indianapolis, IN: Lucas Oil Stadium

Friday, August 19 – Houston, TX: Minute Maid Park

Sunday, August 21 – San Antonio, TX: Alamodome

Monday, August 22 – Arlington, TX: Globe Life Field

Thursday, August 25 – Glendale, AZ: State Farm Stadium

Saturday, August 27 – Inglewood, CA: SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 28 – San Diego, CA: Petco Park

Wednesday, August 31 – Seattle, WA: T-Mobile Park

Friday, September 2 – Vancouver, BC: BC Place

Sunday, September 4 – Edmonton, AB: Commonwealth Stadium

Wednesday, September 7 – San Francisco, CA: Oracle Park

Friday, September 9 – Las Vegas, NV: Allegiant Stadium