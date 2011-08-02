Deftones Frontman Chino Moreno Debuts New Band with Free EP

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has just debuted a new project called Crosses by giving away a free EP. You can download the EP from either their Facebook page or from the widget below.

Crosses also features Far guitarist Shaun Lopez.

Fans are already drawing comparisons between Crosses and Moreno's 2005 side project, Team Sleep. The music on the EP is heavily ambient and features electronic sounding drums. According to reports, Moreno already has 16 songs recorded for the project, meaning a debut LP is not far away.

Deftones are set to play two dates in the U.K. later this month.