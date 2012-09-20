Deftones Premiere New Song, "Leathers"

Earlier today, Deftones fans got their first taste of music from the band's upcoming new album, Koi No Yokan. Stream "Leathers" via the SoundCloud player below.

You also can download the track for free by clicking here.

After a subdued intro, "Leathers" kicks into a heady guitar riff that sounds vaguely Mastodon-ish, backing up early promises by band members that this may be their most dynamic record yet.

"The songs are very different from each other," frontman Chino Moreno told AntiQuiet earlier this year, "not heavier or slower, but more dynamic, going toward several directions, it’s heavy, but beautiful.”

The follow-up to 2010's Diamond Eyes is due out November 13 via Warner.