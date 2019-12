Deftones have just announced the release of Deftones: The Vinyl Collection 1995 - 2011 for October 25.

The box set features all six of the band's studio albums, along with the limited-edition 2011 Record Store Day release, Covers.

According to the press release, each album was re-cut for vinyl from the original masters for this release and was pressed 180-gram European virgin vinyl. The 8 LP set will come packaged in a hand-numbered collector's box, with only 1000 copies being pressed worldwide.