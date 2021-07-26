Watch Stephen Carpenter hammer out Deftones classic Bored in his latest guitar playthrough

Stephen Carpenter has dropped a new guitar playthrough on Deftones' YouTube channel, this time digging into the band’s grinding 1995 track Bored.

As the opening song on the band’s debut album, Adrenaline, the track occupies a special place in fans’ hearts. Perhaps thanks in part to Carpenter’s seven-string upgrade, it still sounds remarkably current 26 years later.

In the video, Steph is using his seven-string ESP Custom Shop 'Camo' guitar that he had built in the early 2000s and, as before, shouts out Fishman, Dunlop, Ernie Ball, Orange, Fryette Amplification, Line 6, ENGL, Rivera Amplification and SYNERGY.

The song is the latest installment in a string of Carpenter playthrough videos which began back in April with Ceremony from recent album Ohms, but has expanded to include back catalogue tunes like 2003’s Needles And Pins and material from 2010’s Diamond Eyes and 2012’s Koi No Yokan.