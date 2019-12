Deftones have just premiered another track from their upcoming seventh studio album, Koi No Yokan. Stream "Tempest" via the SoundCloud player below.

"Tempest" marks the second track from Koi No Yokan to make an appearance online, following the recent premiere of the song "Leathers," which is still available for streaming here.

Koi No Yokan is set for a November 13 release via Reprise Records.