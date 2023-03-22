Deryck Whibley is selling off a “treasure trove” of gear used across two decades with Sum 41

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has announced plans to sell-off a pile of gear, including a 1962 Gibson SG, a custom-made Thinline Tele and various other items ammassed over his 20 year career.

“I've never sold anything,” comments Whibley. “I’ve always just collected stuff.”

The most notable item in the sale is a custom-built Fender Thinline Telecaster in white. It features a Fishman Powerbridge piezo and a single-coil pickup and was designed to Whibley’s own specification in order to perform the song Pieces.

Among the other items is a Marshall JCM900 Lead 1960 4x12 cab, which he says is the first he ever owned and featured in the video for 2001 breakthrough hit In Too Deep.

“I got [it in] like the buy and sell magazine during high school,” he said. “[I drove] two hours to test out this cabinet somewhere in the suburbs. Some guy had it in his basement, and I picked it up, and that traveled with me for a long time. It made it onto our first record, Half Hour of Power.”

Image 1 of 3 Custom-built Fender Thinline Telecaster (Image credit: Reverb) 2003 Gretsch 6118 Anniversary (Image credit: Reverb) This Danelectro Guitarlin is also included in the sale (Image credit: Reverb)

Elsewhere in the sale is a 1962 Gibson SG, which Whibley used on Walking Disaster and Pull The Curtain from 2007 album Underclass Hero.

There’s also a 2003 Gretsch 6118 Anniversary model, which was used on a host of Sum 41 recordings across the last decade, including sessions for 2011’s Screaming Bloody Murder, 2016’s 13 Voices, and 2019’s Order In Decline. You can see it in the video for Catching Fire (opens in new tab), too.

Image 1 of 2 1962 Gibson SG (Image credit: Reverb) Gibson Les Paul Classic Goldtop (Image credit: Reverb)

There’s also a selection of Yamaha acoustics that saw action across radio sessions, a Gibson Les Paul Classic Goldtop (originally purchased for Sum 41 guitarist Tom Thacker in 2007) and a Joe Meek VC3Q Mic Pre that Whibley says he used to create demos for almost all the tracks on their first three records.

Finally, the sale is brought right up to date with the inclusion of a Wizard MTL amp, which Reverb says was behind the many heavy tones on the band’s latest record Heaven and Hell.

Image 1 of 3 Wizard MTL amp (Image credit: Reverb)

Joe Meek VC3Q Mic Pre (Image credit: Reverb) Marshall JCM 900 Lead 1960 4x12 cab (Image credit: Reverb)

“I got a couple of their amps a few years ago,” comments Whibley. “And they're just really good. It's just got that perfect heavy sound for me, and I used it a lot [on the upcoming record.”

To take a look at the full sale, head over to Reverb (opens in new tab).