Dethklok Premiere Music Video for "Galaxy"

Those darlings of the animated metal world, Dethklok, have just premiered a new video for their song "Galaxy." Watch the appropriately spacey video below.

"Galaxy" is taken from the band's upcoming new album, Dethalbum III, which is set for an October 16 release. The music is, of course, the product of Metalocalypse co-creator Brendon Small, who is once again joined by Ulrich Wild in production duties on the album.

The album also will see release as a deluxe CD/DVD edition, featuring a 32-minute documentary chronicling the making of Dethalbum III.

And for a special look at the making of Dethalbum III, keep your eyes peeled this coming Monday on GuitarWorld.com.