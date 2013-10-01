Dethklok's 'Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem — A Klok Opera' to Air October 27 on Adult Swim

Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem — A Klok Opera, an animated one-hour special created by Brendon Small, will air at midnight Sunday, October 27, on Adult Swim.

The special includes guest appearances by Jack Black, Mark Hamill, Malcolm McDowell and Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher.

From the Dethklok gang:

"In Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem — A Klok Opera, we pick up directly after the abduction of Dethklok guitarist Toki Wartooth in the Season 4 finale. With his life in danger, his only salvation can come from the four most selfish human celebrities on Earth — his bandmates, extreme metal band Dethklok. Will they be able to get past their own egos to help someone besides themselves? Find out in this one-hour heavy metal rock opera special with a completely original score."

The original score from Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem — A Klok Opera will be released October 29.

From Dethklok:

"This isn’t just your average metal record — this is full-blown musical featuring a 50-piece orchestra. This album features the bonus Dethklok single ‘Blazing Star’ and orchestral movements (produced by Small and composer Bear McCreary (Battlestar Galactica/Walking Dead). Also included with will be a bonus "making of" featurette with Executive Producer/creator/writer/musician Brendon Small and cast/musicians.

"Legendary powerhouse metal drummer Gene Hoglan returns to join Brendon and Dethklok. Other musicians include bassist Bryan Beller and Mike Keneally."

“This is not like anything we've ever done," Small says. "This is a full-blown musical-metal combined with symphonic passages, classic musical theater, high-stakes drama, emotional moments, and, yes, totally ridiculous comedy. I drew from all of my influences to make this the most unique project I could dream of. This is easily the best thing we've ever done with the show and the music. I can't wait for you to hear it.”

Visit adultswim.com for information.