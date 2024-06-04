“If you look closely at the surface you can see bits of train sets, an old vacuum cleaner, and even a Covid test”: Luthier spends 3 years assembling sci-fi guitars – using model-building techniques lifted from Star Wars

Devil & Sons has revealed its out-of-this-world Craftcaster guitars – sci-fi-inspired works of art you can play, with the spacecraft-channeling builds utilizing the model-making techniques used on the original Star Wars sets.

The project has been a three-year labor of love for luthier Daniel Wallis, who has previously created vampire, viking, and steampunk-themed electric guitars, as well as six-strings inspired by band logos for Ginger Wildheart and Skindred’s Mikey Demus.

The bodies of these two intergalactic guitars are hand-constructed via a kit bashing method, which pieces together model kits, everyday items and sculpted epoxy over a painstaking number of hours.

I collected books on the starship designs from Star Trek to use as inspiration for the details

As such, there’s a real treasure trove of weird and wonderful materials on the guitars, which build on from SG and Warlock-type body shapes.

“If you look closely at the surface you can see bits of train sets, remote controls, scalpel blades, Warhammer models, an old vacuum cleaner, and even a Covid test,” says Wallis.

Readers may recognize one of Wallis’ first builds, which turned an ‘80s Millennium Falcon toy into a fully functioning bass guitar in 2014.

These latest builds take matters one step further, having gotten hooked on watching model- and prop-making videos during lockdown.

“I started customizing two guitars and a bass at the end of lockdown,” he says. “Since then I’ve been revisiting the builds between paid commissions, so it was a slow but thoughtful process.

“I collected books on the starship designs from Star Trek to use as inspiration for the details, and on the artwork of sci-fi illustrators like Chris Foss for color schemes. Whenever I had a chance to go back to the guitars [I’d carry on]. I’ve lost count of the hours they took to build.”

The Genesis, a customized SG, includes a pair of original 1979 Gibson T-Top humbuckers from an SG built that year. A 24.75" scale length guitar, it also has a wrap-around tune-o-matic bridge.

Its partner in space crime is The Solar, which takes its name from the Alchemy humbucker model with the same name in its bridge position, while an Alchemy Eternity P90 sits in the neck.

(Image credit: Devil & Sons Guitars)

It features a basswood body, a C-profile bolt-on maple neck, and an amaranth fretboard, with locking tuners and a 25.5" scale length.

“I’ve used these guitars as proof of concept,” Wallis extends. “The person who buys them is really buying a unique work of art you can play.”

He adds that he hopes to roll out a guitar customization service for players off the back of the Craftcasters, as well as creating designs from scratch, including custom body shapes.

(Image credit: Devil & Sons Guitars)

UK-based Wallis has been creating art for galleries and public displays throughout his career, and 10 years ago he married those skills with his passion for music when he founded Devil & Sons Guitars. The goal has always been to create eye-catching, but importantly, fully-playable guitars.

“I think if you're playing something that looks different, it changes the way you're playing,” he says.