“If you look closely at the surface you can see bits of train sets, an old vacuum cleaner, and even a Covid test”: Luthier spends 3 years assembling sci-fi guitars – using model-building techniques lifted from Star Wars

By
published

Devil & Sons' heavily customized guitars involved hours of painstaking work crafting “pieces of art you can play”

Devil & Sons Craftcaster
(Image credit: Devil & Sons Guitars)

Devil & Sons has revealed its out-of-this-world Craftcaster guitars – sci-fi-inspired works of art you can play, with the spacecraft-channeling builds utilizing the model-making techniques used on the original Star Wars sets.

The project has been a three-year labor of love for luthier Daniel Wallis, who has previously created vampire, viking, and steampunk-themed electric guitars, as well as six-strings inspired by band logos for Ginger Wildheart and Skindred’s Mikey Demus.  

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.