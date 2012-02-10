The Devil Wears Prada Premiere "Dead Throne" Music Video

Ohio-based metal band The Devil Wears Prada just premiered a new video for the title track off their most recent album, Death Throne. Watch it below.

Dead Throne debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard charts when it was released last September.

The first music video from Death Throne, "Born to Lose," was released last fall, and can be seen here.

The Devil Wears Prada guitarist Chris Rubey also recently stopped by Guitar World HQ to show you how to play a few of the band's best known songs. Check out the lesson for "Born to Lose" at this location.