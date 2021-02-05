Devin Townsend gathers “oddities and interesting material” for new Devolution Series

Devin Townsend has stayed busy during the pandemic, raising more than $100,000 for COVID relief through home studio live video concerts, as well as releasing live albums and quarantine recordings.

Now the singer and guitarist has announced the Devolution Series, which he describes as “a grouping of oddities and interesting material that I would like people to hear, but don’t necessarily want to present as a ‘major release.’ ”

The series will include all the quarantine songs and concerts, as well as various live shows from the past few years.

The first release is a remixed and remastered version of the acoustic guitar-based Live in Leeds show originally released on the 2020 Empath Ultimate Edition.

(Image credit: Inside Out Music)

“It was a cool acoustic show that deserves to be heard I think,” Townsend said of the gig, which was previously released only in video format.

“So we can use this as an introduction to the series,” he continued, adding that he is “currently deep in the writing of my new projects and am very excited to be doing so. Thanks for facilitating my ability to do that, and I hope you enjoy the Devolution Series.”

Devolution Series #1 - Acoustically Inclined, Live in Leeds is out March 19. You can pre-order it here.