This children's book plays Megadeth's Holy Wars riff

We don’t know what type of sound effects your childhood “Speak-and-Spell” style educational book came equipped with, but it most likely wasn’t Megadeth electric guitar riffs.

Which makes LeapFrog Tad's Get Ready for School Book quite possibly the greatest – or at least loudest – children’s educational tool we’ve ever seen.

As shown in this video from Gear Gods, flip to the page with a picture of a guitar next to the letter G, press down on the image and – voila! – the intro riff from Megadeth’s 1990 thrash-terpiece, Holy Wars… The Punishment Due comes blasting out of the tinny little speaker.

@LeapFrog's children's book plays @Megadeth "Holy Wars" riff when you press G for Guitar. Your kids are gonna be so metal now pic.twitter.com/JP2YiSaqmmMarch 12, 2021 See more

In our estimation, it's a much better, and definitely more metal, way to teach kids the alphabet than that “C is for Cookie…” jam.

You can pick up LeapFrog Tad's Get Ready for School Book on Amazon.

