Devin Townsend Project: 10-Song Compilation Offered For Free Download

In tandem with the release of the Devin Townsend Project's Deconstruction and Ghost albums, Townsend's label, InsideOut, is offering free download of a 10song compilation for a limited time.

The compilation features tracks taken from all of his albums released on InsideOut.

You can download the compilation at this location.

Compilation track listing:

'By Your Command' (Ziltoid)

'Christeen' (Infinity)

'Coast' (Ki)

'Deadhead' (Accelerated Evolution)

'Life' (Ocean Machine)

'Material' (Physicist)

'Mountain' (Terria)

'Sit In The Mountain' (Infinity demo)

'Supercrush' (Addicted)

'Vampira' (Synchestra)