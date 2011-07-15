Devin Townsend Project: 10-Song Compilation Offered For Free Download

In tandem with the release of the Devin Townsend Project's Deconstruction and Ghost albums, Townsend's label, InsideOut, is offering free download of a 10song compilation for a limited time.
The compilation features tracks taken from all of his albums released on InsideOut.
You can download the compilation at this location.
Compilation track listing:
'By Your Command' (Ziltoid)
'Christeen' (Infinity)
'Coast' (Ki)
'Deadhead' (Accelerated Evolution)
'Life' (Ocean Machine)
'Material' (Physicist)
'Mountain' (Terria)
'Sit In The Mountain' (Infinity demo)
'Supercrush' (Addicted)
'Vampira' (Synchestra)