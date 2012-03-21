Devin Townsend's 'By A Thread: Live in London 2011' DVD Box Set Expected in June

Guitarist Devin Townsend has announced that he's finished working on his upcoming DVD box set, By A Thread: Live in London 2011.

The box set contains the sold-out UK shows from last fall, during which he performed all four Devin Townsend Project albums: Ki, Addicted, Ghost and Deconstruction.

By A Thread: Live in London 2011 contains all four shows on four DVDs, plus a five-CD set (containing the four albums and one disc that collects all the encores).

The box set will be released June 19 in North America through HevyDevy Records / InsideOut Music.