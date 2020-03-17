Dial in classic Marshall-style high-gain tones with Fuchs Audio’s Mantis 89 amp

Fuchs Audio has introduced the Mantis 89, a two-channel, all-tube guitar amp that the company touts as a tip of the hat to classic Marshall 800 and 900 British-voiced valve tones, promising “everything from Plexi-like gain to high-gain metal shredding tone.”

The new amp comes loaded with EL34 tubes (with a 6V6 option), and sports a three-band EQ (bass, middle, treble) and gain boost, as well as four, eight or 16 ohm speaker outputs with universal AC power.

The Mantis 89 head is available in 20 watt (6V6) and 50 watt (EL34) versions, at prices of $1,650 and $1,850, respectively.

For more information, head to Fuchs Audio Technology.