“Dickey was larger than life, and his loss will be felt worldwide”: Dickey Betts, legendary co-founding guitarist of the Allman Brothers Band, has died aged 80

By Matt Owen
published

Betts developed one of the most distinct and influential guitar styles in the history of rock

Dickey Betts
(Image credit: GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty Images)

Dickey Betts, the legendary co-founding guitarist of Allman Brothers and one of the most influential rock guitarists of his generation, has died aged 80.

The news was announced by Betts’ family in a statement issued to Rolling Stone. Betts’ manager David Spero also confirmed to Rolling Stone that the cause was cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was surrounded by family at the time.

Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.