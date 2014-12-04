Did the Identities of Slipknot’s Drummer and Bassist Just Get Outed?

A couple of photos have surfaced on the Instagram feed of Norm Costa, a drum tech who has worked with Slayer, which seem to reveal the identities of Slipknot's drummer and bassist.

Apparently, Costa was hired to tech for Slipknot's drummer (whose identity has been kept secret by the band) but was relieved of his duties. Now it looks like Costa is issuing a very public retaliation against the band.

The photos, which you can see below, appear to show a Slipknot band personnel document that lists all the current members of the band. Among those names are drummer Jay Weinberg and bassist Alessandro Venturella.

We'll keep you posted as we receive more info on the validity of Costa's claims.