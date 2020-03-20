Diezel’s VHX head is an all-tube powerhouse with added digital effects and IR flexibility

For those who like some digital elements offered in their tube amps (or maybe some tubes incorporated into their digital designs) Diezel Amplification has introduced the VHX, an all-valve guitar amplifier with a DSP-controlled IR section.

The new 100-watt head boasts a preamp section loaded with five 12AX7 tubes and a power amp section with four KT77’s.

From there we get four programmable channels, four effects loops (one per channel), XLR output with IR, MIDI In and Thru, 64 impulse responses, USB and Bluetooth connectivity and more.

(Image credit: Diezel Amplification)

Front panel controls include Gain, Master, three-band EQ, Deep, Presence, and Mid Cut, while built-in effects span compressor, reverb, phaser, flanger, delay, pitch shifter, tremolo, wah and gate, along with a graphic EQ.

The VHX is currently available for £3,075 - approximately $3,620.

For more information, head over to Diezel Amplification.