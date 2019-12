Mathcore band The Dillinger Escape Plan have released a new music video for "Parasitic Twins," which you can check out below.

The clip for the Option Paralysis track was directed David Merenyi and produced by Greg Toth.

The Dillinger Escape Plan are writing new material, with vocalist Greg Puciato announcing last month that the group planned to release an EP this year or an album in 2013.