DiMarzio partners with Periphery’s Jake Bowen for Mirage signature pickups – a “super-saturated” set that has been tailored to his picking technique

DiMarzio has partnered with Periphery’s Jake Bowen for a set of signature electric guitar pickups.

Said to be “the next step” in the progressive virtuoso’s sonic journey, the Mirage pickups first arrived as model-exclusive appointments to Bowen’s 27-fret Ibanez JBM9999 signature six-string, which dropped last year.

Now, the double-blade neck and humbucker bridge combo from his signature guitar can be purchased as a standalone set, with the two teaming up in an effort to “push his progressive metal sound forward”.

When the JBM9999 arrived, it marked a significant departure from Bowen’s previously preferred HH configuration – which comprised dual Titan humbuckers – with the Mirage’s neck pickup shaking things up considerably.

Taking things one pickup at a time, the neck Mirage is based on DiMarzio’s The Chopper, of which Bowen is said to be a fan. Nevertheless, a tweak to The Chopper has been required – namely, it has to perform the same way in the angled position on the JBM9999.

Sonically, it is also designed to deliver a “super saturated single-coil sound” that would blend the tonal elements of The Chopper with another DiMarzio stalwart, The Cruiser.

The result is said to be a fully humbucking neck pickup offering a bell-like top end and an opened-up bass for balance. It’s also got a tad more output, as per Bowen’s request, and arrives with a Satin Nickel cover. Gold, Black and Nickel pole pieces are also available for greater aesthetic versatility.

As for the Mirage bridge unit, the humbucker has been created in response to Bowen's own picking technique: “He also told us that he had recently altered his picking technique,” says DiMarzio, “and wanted to capture the same palette of tone and dynamics as he’s always had with our Titans.”

Accordingly, more highs, more mids and more lows are promised, with the Mirage bridge humbucker also vowing to grant improved clarity in dropped tunings and complex chords.

Again, a Satin Nickel cover makes the cut – this time with a tire tread racing stripe – with Black, Gold and Nickel pole piece colors also on the menu.

Price-wise, the Mirage neck and bridge pickups are available for $122 and $150, respectively.

To the keen-eyed observer, it seems that signature pickup sets are suddenly all the rage. Lari Basilio, Joe Bonamassa, Cory Wong, Josh Smith, Rabea Maasaad and Polyphia’s Tim Henson and Scott LePage (phew!) have all announced signature p’ups in recent months. It is, as we recently asserted, something of a new golden age for pickups.

