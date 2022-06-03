NAMM 2022: Fresh Nita Strauss, Tom Quayle and Jake Bowen signatures headline Ibanez’s new-for-2022 artist model lineup

NAMM 2022: Everybody, stop what you are doing – Ibanez has just dropped its 2022 lineup of signature guitars, which features new models for Tom Quayle, Nita Strauss, Joe Satriani and more.

Leading the list is an all-new single-cut signature for fusion wizard Quayle, as well as a new-look iteration of Strauss’ flagship JIVA10, which arrives in a sleek Ghost colorway.

The menu also includes a number of slightly tweaked versions of Ibanez royalty Satriani, Steve Vai and Kiko Loureiro’s own existing signature designs, with highlights including Satch’s none-more-gold HSS JS2GD.

Elsewhere, the comprehensive, eight-strong list is capped off by a classy hollow-body for George Benson, totally redesigned, 27-fret double-cut for Periphery mastermind Jake Bowen and the first left-handed version of Strauss' existing signature.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Ibanez’s 2022 signature lineup.

Ibanez TQMS1-CTB

(Image credit: Ibanez)

First up is Tom Quayle’s new TQMS1-CTB. It’s the fusion virtuoso’s second Ibanez signature model following the TQM1, though is notably the axeman’s first T-style guitar.

With the DNA of an Ibanez AZ series model, Quayle’s latest namesake six-string sports an alder body with maple top, as well as an Oval C, S-Tech Wood roasted maple neck and rosewood fretboard.

Atop the ‘board sits 22 jumbo stainless steel frets – with Prestige fret edge treatment, of course – a bone nut and regular dot inlays. It’s also worth noting the Gotoh T1802 bridge, which throws a whammy bar into the Tele-style mix.

In the pickup department, Quayle’s premiere single-cut boasts a Seymour Duncan Magic Touch-mini neck pickup and Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro Custom bridge single-coil, both of which are at the mercy of the three-way pickup selector and master volume and tone parameters.

There’s also Ibanez’s proprietary Alter Switch, which accesses a multitude of series and split-coil pickup combinations.

Ibanez JIVAX2-GH and JIVA10L-DSB

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ibanez ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ibanez ) Image 1 of 2

Up next is a new-look, slightly altered version of Nita Strauss’ JIVA10, the JIVAX2. Aside from the stunning Ghost colorway, the only specs that deviates from the flagship JIVA10 blueprint are the neck – now a five-piece maple/wenge, as opposed to five-piece maple/purpleheart – and the bridge, which is now an Edge-Zero tremolo w/ZPS3.

Elsewhere, it’s business as usual. An HSH pickup configuration comprising DiMarzio Pandemonium humbuckers and a True Velvet single-coil returns to the starting lineup, and is joined by a bound ebony fretboard with Beaten Path inlays.

The Ghost model has been dropped alongside the JIVA10L, which is, as the name suggests, a left-handed version of Strauss’ original JIVA10.

Ibanez JBM9999-AMM

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The JBM9999 is the latest signature guitar for Periphery’s resident prog phenom Jake Bowen – and yes, it does indeed feature 27(!) frets. Unlike his previous models – the JBM27 and JBM10FX – the Azure Metallic Matte stunner features an HS configuration composed from an all-new JBM9999 custom single-coil and humbucker pickups.

The simple pairing is at the mercy of a sole volume knob and versatile five-way switch, which offers a range of split, series and parallel configurations.

Also on the spec sheet is a new basswood body, five-piece maple/walnut neck and bound ebony fretboard, which features those 27 jumbo frets. The revamped six-string also has a 17” radius, a Gibraltar Elite bridge and a Graph Tech Black TUSQ XL nut.

Ibanez JS2GD

(Image credit: Ibanez)

New aesthetics – and a new pickup configuration – are also on the cards for Satch’s latest JS2GD model, which boasts a glorious Gold colorway.

Notably, it employs an HSS configuration, which is made up of two DiMarzio Satch Track single-coils – only one is used on his current HS signature models – and a DiMarzio FRED bridge humbucker.

With the new configuration comes a souped-up control system, which is headed up by individual on/off toggles for each pickup, as well as the tried-and-trusted coil-tapping tone pot. There’s also a high pass filter that has been added to the volume knob.

Aside from that, it’s a regular Satch model, comprising an alder body, maple neck and rosewood fretboard, as well as 22 Jescar EVOgold frets and an Edge tremolo bridge.

Ibanez PIA3761C-BLP

(Image credit: Ibanez)

Steve Vai’s PIA3761C has also been treated to a new cosmetic pick-me-up, thanks to the new surf-approved Blue Power finish. Joining its Onyx Black and Stallion White ancestors, the revamped PIA3761C otherwise throws up no surprises, though swaps the gold hardware out in favor of chrome counterparts.

At its core, it’s got an alder body, five-piece maple/walnut neck and 24-fret rosewood fretboard, and flashes an HSS set of DiMarzio UtoPIA single-coil and humbuckers.

Ibanez KIKO100-TRR

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The Transparent Ruby Red KIKO100 flashes all the hallmarks of the Megadeth man’s previous KIKO10BP model, though has been tweaked to include a five-piece maple/walnut neck and Edge tremolo bridge.

The rest of the model should be pretty familiar to fans of Loureiro, thanks to the DiMarzio KIKO original HSH pickups, flamed maple top, rosewood fretboard with KIKO special inlay and 24 Jumbo frets.

It’s also got the same versatile switching system, headed up by a five-way blade switch and push/pull volume pot that accesses even more pickup combos.

Ibanez GBSP10

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The final six-string of the drop is perhaps one of the classiest – George Benson’s GBSP10. As well as flashing a gorgeous red colorway, it also introduces a few tweaks that can’t be found on its closest comparison model, the GB10.

It introduces an all-new GBSP10 special ebony bridge and a revamped GBSP10 special tailpiece, which debuts some eye-catching inlays.

Elsewhere, it features a pair of GB special humbuckers controlled via a standard three-way switch, as well as a half-bone/half-brass nut and a body composed from flamed maple top, back and sides.

For more information about all the new signature models, head over to Ibanez (opens in new tab).