DimeBash 2011, Honoring Dimebag Darrell, Set for December 14 at Key Club in Hollywood

On December 14, The Key Club in Hollywood will host DimeBash 2011, an all-star event honoring Dimebag Darrell Abbott, who was killed in 2004.

This year's show will feature guitarists John 5, Scott Ian, Phil Demmel, Warren DeMartini, Ben Harper, Chris Howorth and Tom Morello; vocalists Jerry Cantrell, Dave Draiman, Duff McKagan, Serj Tankian, Mike Muir and Sebastian Bach; plus Doug Pinnick, James Lomenzo, Ginger Fish, Brian Tichy and Joey Jordison -- and several other artists.

The event will be emceed by That Metal Show's Eddie Trunk with Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson. Kicking off the event will be Kill Devil Hill, featuring Vinnie Appice and Rex Brown. Also on deck are Dio Disciples, featuring Rudy Sarzo and Tim Ripper Owens with a special appearance by Glenn Hughes.

"Today marks the 7th year, which still doesn't seem like a reality to me," said Rita Haney, Dimebag's longtime girlfriend yesterday, the anniversary of Dimebag's death. "Sometimes I think, 'Boy this sure is a long ass tour,' but then I focus back in and realize what I'm working on at this moment and I just have to smile and be thankful for all the amazing people that surround me, thanks to him. I hope everyone enjoys this event as much as we like bringing it to them. It's nothing more, nothing less, than 'About a damn good time!' -- one of my favorite Dime pastimes and phrases."

The event is sponsored by Monster Energy. All proceeds will benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up & Shout Cancer Fund.

Ticket prices are $20 and are on sale now right here.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit monsterenergy.com or Monster Energy's Facebook page.