Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album will feature Peter Frampton, Richie Sambora, Warren Haynes, Gary Rossington and many more

Dolly Parton has shared details of her upcoming rock album – aptly titled Rockstar – for which she’s recruited a suite of high-profile guitar stars.

Parton’s out-and-out rock album has been hotly anticipated ever since the country icon confirmed her plans to release a rock ‘n’ roll LP in a bid to “earn her keep” as a newly anointed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

What we didn’t know, though, was just how monumental the studio record would be, with Parton now revealing Rockstar’s mega 30-track setlist, as well as the names of those that were recruited for the outing.

The roles of John 5 and Nikki Sixx were already confirmed, but now Parton has revealed Peter Frampton, Richie Sambora, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Sting, Steven Tyler and Steve Perry will also be involved in proceedings.

Joining the above are Brandi Carlile, Ann Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Joan Jett, Mick Fleetwood, and Stevie Nicks, as well as Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Fogerty.

The late Gary Rossington will also feature on Rockstar, with the Lynyrd Skynyrd legend set to feature on a cover of the band’s 1973 hit, Free Bird.

(Image credit: Press)

A handful of other pop icons and vocalists will be joining the fray, with Parton tapping P!nk, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Elton John, Emmylou Harris and many more to feature on Rockstar.

This mammoth collection of A-list musicians will be spread out across Rockstar’s generous tracklist: the two Beatles will feature on a cover of Let It Be, Frampton will play on a rendition of his own Baby, I Love Your Way, and Haynes will feature on a cover of I Want You Back.

Likewise, Sambora will perform on the album’s original title track, while Stapleton will be heard on a version of Night Moves. From a non-guitar perspective, more eyebrow-raising tracks include a cover of (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction featuring P!nk and Brandi Carlile, and a rendition of Stairway to Heaven with Lizzo and Sasha Flute.

The full tracklist – along with the names of each guest star and their respective spots – can be found below.

Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora) World on Fire Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting) Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry) Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese) Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty) Either Or (feat. Kid Rock) I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes) What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel) Purple Rain Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton) I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton) Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus) (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile) Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin) Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry) Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John) Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge) Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute) We Are The Champions Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5) My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon) What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry) You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow) Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo) Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald) I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires) Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood) Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock 'n' roll album, Rockstar,” Parton commented. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

Rockstar's lead single, an original titled World on Fire, will drop tomorrow (May 11), with the album itself set to arrive on November 17.

Parton's rock renaissance kicked off when she was nominated – and later inducted, despite her attempts to withdraw – into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Soon after, the country legend flexed her heavy chops during the show's ceremony, wielding a $99 mini guitar for an original track, Rockin'.