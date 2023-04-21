Nikki Sixx “played his butt off” on Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album

Dolly Parton may be better known for country hits like 9 to 5 or Jolene, but following her 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the country star confirmed that her next record will be a rock album in order to "earn her keep” in the Rock Hall. “I always thought I might want to do a rock record, because my husband is a rock and roll freak,” said Parton. “So I thought, 'Well, if I'm ever gonna do it, now's the time.’ I have to live up to all of that hype!”



A lineup of rock stars will reportedly appear on the album, with Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx having recently revealed that he played bass guitar on one of the songs. Parton said in a letter to Sixx's wife Courtney, that Sixx had "played his butt off" on her upcoming album, which is tentatively titled, Rock Star.

"Hey Courtney," Parton wrote in the letter, which Courtney later shared on social media. "Your hubby played his butt off on my album! Maybe someday I can meet you both. Love, Dolly.” Sixx also shared the news in his own tweet. “Played bass on a song for Dolly Parton yesterday. What a class act Dolly is.”



Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 also shared news of his participation in a tweet. "I'm so honored that I got the opportunity to play guitar on one of the songs on the upcoming @DollyParton album. I've been listening to Dolly ever since I can remember. Words cannot describe how exciting this is."

Other rumoured guests include P!nk and Brandi Carlile who will reportedly feature on a cover of The Rolling Stones (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, while the likes of Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Cher and Stevie Nicks have also been name-checked in recent interviews.



Speaking with USA Today, Parton said she had been keen to recruit Mick Jagger: “I wanted a song for just me and Mick – ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ – but Brandi and P!nk are now singing on it. I’m still waiting for Mick to come on back. He might come through. If not, I’ll kick his bony ass when I see him!”

Dolly Parton's Rock Star is rumoured for release in the fall of 2023. For more details on Mötley Crüe's world tour with Def Leppard visit motley.com (opens in new tab)