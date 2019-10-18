'Don't drink and bid': Jared Dines’ 18-string guitar eBay charity auction fails after winner pulls out

Earlier this month we reported that YouTuber Jared Dines was selling his 18-string, Tasmanian-blackwood-and-stone-top Ormsby electric guitar on eBay, and planned to use the funds to purchase instruments for children whose families were unable to afford them on their own.

The bidding closed on October 14 at $16,400 (roughly $911 per string!), a rather impressive number.

But, as Dines laments in the above video, "the highest bidder just messaged me and said, 'Don't drink and bid on eBay. Sorry.' "

Well then, why not just sell the guitar to the runner-up, you ask?

Good idea!

Except for the fact that, as Dines explains, “the person behind him also messaged me and said, 'I got drunk and bid on eBay.' "

OK, then.

Dines goes on to say that he’s hesitant to re-list the Ormsby out of concern he’ll just get “trolled” again. But, he concludes, "We’ll still gonna make it happen regardless. I'm still gonna get kids instruments. If I have to pull out of my goddamn pocket, I will."

Stay tuned - and stay sober - for updates on when and how Dines proceeds.