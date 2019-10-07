Jared Dines is selling his custom 18-string Ormsby guitar on eBay

Back in 2018, YouTuber Jared Dines introduced his Ormsby 18-string, Tasmanian-blackwood-and-stone-top electric guitar to the world.

More recently, he brought the guitar into battle against fellow video star Stevie T, who plays a 20-string black walnut model built by Chinese company 10s, in a humorous video titled Djent 2019.

Now, Dines and Stevie T have teamed up once again, this time putting their combined 38 strings to use for a good cause.

As Dines explains in the video above, he and Stevie are selling their 18-string and 20-string guitars on eBay, and the funds will be used to purchase instruments for children whose families are unable to afford them on their own.

(Image credit: courtesy of Jared Dines)

Says Dines, “The 18-string guitar, it’s awesome and I love it. But there’s more important things than me holding on to this monstrosity of a guitar.”

He adds jokingly, “Hopefully somebody bids more than, like, $500 and we actually spend a good amount of money for kids.”

Apparently Dines has little to worry about, as the bidding on his Ormsby currently sits at $16,300.

You can bid on Dines’ guitar here. And stay tuned to Guitar World for more information on Stevie T’s 20-string auction.