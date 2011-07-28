Don't Expect a Beatles Reunion at 2012 Olympic Games in London

It looks like there won't be much classic rock -- including a Beatles reunion of some sort -- at the 2012 Olympic Games in England after all.

NME.com reports that while Paul McCartney says he's "up for" performing at the opening ceremony, Ringo Starr will be busy touring the United States with his own band, so he won't be reuniting with his Beatles buddy for a one-off show, as previously suggested.

British newspaper The Mirror reports that plans for the show still need to be finalized, but The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, bands that were approached, won't be playing at the event.

Look our for more updates about this Olympic-sized classic rock saga.