The Doors to Debut Newly Discovered Song, "She Smells So Nice," on Their Facebook Page January 9

At noon EST Monday, January 9, Doors fans can check out a newly discovered song by the band -- "She Smells So Nice," an outtake from the band's 1971 album, L.A. Woman -- on the band's official Facebook page.

The blues-tinged original track represents the band's first new, previously unreleased studio recording in 40 years. It features all four members of the band -- keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger, drummer John Densmore and singer Jim Morrison.

Bruce Botnick, who co-produced the album with the band, recently made the discovery while reviewing the L.A. Woman session tapes.

After debuting on the band's Facebook page on Monday, the song will be serviced to radio the following day.

You can check out 34 seconds of the song below: