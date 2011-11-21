Doro Pesch and Sodom Frontman Record Heavy Metal Christmas Song

German hard rock/heavy metal singer Doro Pesch has announced that she plans to release a Christmas track next month.

Recorded during the making of her new album -- which is tentatively due during the summer of 2012 -- the track is titled "Merry Metal X-Mas," and features contributions from Tom Angelipper of the German thrash band Sodom.

On the track, Doro had this to say: "I had a feeling the time was right to record a song for Christmas. I am recording my new album right now, which should be out by next summer. While doing this, I suddenly came up with a fitting melody and lyrics."

"Merry Metal X-Mas" will be released on December 9.